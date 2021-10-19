Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight In Special Stipulation Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

As previously noted, Grayson Waller and LA Knight have been sparring on Twitter about who should host WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26. Well, the two are now set to square off on tonight’s edition of NXT, with the winner officially being declared the host of the event.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the match:

When it comes to next week’s Halloween Havoc, a war of words over who should host the terrifying NXT 2.0 special has oozed its way to the forefront of social media this week between Grayson Waller and LA Knight. Who will oversee the special event? Find out when Waller goes head-to-head with Knight to determine the host of Halloween Havoc, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

And here’s the updated NXT lineup:

* Triple Threat Match: Competitors TBA (The winner will determine who spins the wheel at Halloween Havoc)

* Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones

* Tony D’Angelo vs. TBA

* Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight (winner hosts Halloween Havoc)