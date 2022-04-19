Grayson Waller vs. Sanga Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Grayson Waller is facing his own bodyguard on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on Tuesday that Waller will be battling Sanga after blaming him for their loss in the NXT Tag Team Championship gauntlet that main evented last week’s episode.

The announcement reads:

Grayson Waller squares off with his former bodyguard Sanga

After blaming Sanga for losing in the Tag Team Gauntlet Match to earn the NXT Tag Team Titles, Grayson Waller has severed ties with his personal bodyguard.

Waller claimed he would’ve been victorious if not for carrying around Sanga for the past three months, a statement the imposing Superstar did not take lightly.

“The Arrogant Australian” said he didn’t need anyone to make it to the top of NXT 2.0, but will he need help when he clashes with his former muscle? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!