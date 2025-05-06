Grayson Waller Wants Headline Spot At WWE Crown Jewel In Perth

Australian WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has stated his desire not just to compete, but to headline the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth, Australia. WWE is scheduled to hold a significant weekend of events in Perth this October, featuring episodes of SmackDown and Raw, centered around the Crown Jewel PLE.

During a recent interview with Robbie And Carly (per Fightful), Waller was asked about the upcoming event. Here are the highlights:

On wanting to headline Crown Jewel: Perth: “Of course. I think anyone who says they wouldn’t want to be in there on the WWE roster is a liar, but obviously there’s a huge amount of competition. Obviously, you’ve got Rhea bloody Ripley, the number one — I was going to say women’s wrestler but I don’t think it’s a case agenda, I think she’s the best wrestler in the world right now.”

On making it happen: “You’ve got John Cena coming but it wouldn’t be me if I wasn’t still talking my game and saying, ‘I want to be in the main event, I want to take on the best of the best.’ Who knows, we’ve got six months or so before we get to this show and i’m gonna make sure I’m somewhere on that card.”