Grayson Waller Wants To Work With CM Punk: ‘I’d Have So Much Fun With That’

Grayson Waller has CM Punk at the top of his list of stars he’d like to work with. Waller weighed in on Punk as a guy he would love to do business with on WWE TV during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On wanting to work with Punk: “There’s one guy that I think I’d make magic with and that’s CM Punk. I think the way CM Punk does his business, the way he talks, I’d have so much fun with that. I can just feel it. Even the small interactions that we’ve had — I threw a little bit of trash talk at him before he got here just in case he ever did and now that he’s here, I feel like me and Punk would have a lot of fun.”

On why he thinks they’d work well together: “Sometimes that’s where the biggest heat lies is when you’re too similar. I think me and Punk definitely have our similarities. He’s a guy I’d definitely like to stand across from, especially on the mic, he’s almost untouched the way he carries himself and how confident he is. He doesn’t care. Whether he’s good or bad, he doesn’t care what people think, he’s gonna say what he thinks and I love that energy. I love that he has that energy but I wanna give that back to him. I want to see how he feels when someone does what he does to people to him. That’s how I felt with Shawn a little bit. It’s like, ‘Shawn, remember what you used to be like? How’s it feel, now you’re feeling what it’s like to have you coming at you.’ I feel that with Punk. Punk’s ruling it right now but I want to be CM Punk from 15 years ago coming at him and see how he reacts and feels about that.”