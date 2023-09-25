wrestling / News

Grayson Waller Warns The Rock Not To Come to WWE Elimination Chamber In Australia

September 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Grayson Waller Image Credit: WWE

Grayson Waller has a warning for the Rock: don’t come to Elimination Chamber if you want to stay healthy. Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Perth on February 24th and Waller, one of WWE’s Australian stars responded to speculation that the Great One could show up there on the Road to WrestleMania.

Waller wrote:

“Don’t be silly and try to come to Australia Dwayne, we want you to be healthy in April”

