wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Wins Men’s Iron Survivor Match At WWE NXT Deadline
Grayson Waller was the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor winner at NXT Deadline, getting himself a shot at the NXT title. Unlike the women’s match earlier in the night, this had several more falls, with most of the wrestlers getting two or more. Waller was able to get a third in the final moments to secure his victory. The list of wrestlers involved include:
Grayson Waller: 3
Axiom: 2
Joe Gacy: 2
Carmelo Hayes: 2
JD McDonaugh: 0
Payback in the Penalty Box! #NXTDeadline #IronSurvivor @Axiom_WWE @jd_mcdonagh pic.twitter.com/XSwgkcsvqw
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2022
.@GraysonWWE is the first-ever Men's #IronSurvivor! #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/6G4Wu04qfL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
A shoey for your #IronSurvivor!#NXTDeadline @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/0QBkgCwdZn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF’s Brilliant Mind for the Business, the Future of CM Punk, Not Being a Fan of Logan Paul
- Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen
- Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania