Grayson Waller Wins Men’s Iron Survivor Match At WWE NXT Deadline

Grayson Waller was the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor winner at NXT Deadline, getting himself a shot at the NXT title. Unlike the women’s match earlier in the night, this had several more falls, with most of the wrestlers getting two or more. Waller was able to get a third in the final moments to secure his victory. The list of wrestlers involved include:

Grayson Waller: 3

Axiom: 2

Joe Gacy: 2

Carmelo Hayes: 2

JD McDonaugh: 0