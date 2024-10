Grayson Waller made his return to PWA in Australia earlier today, winning his match at the promotion’s Colosseum event. Waller defeated Jimmy Townsend and then told fans to support Australian wrestling.

He said (via Fightful): “Keep supporting PWA. Keep supporting Australian wrestling. Because we’re taking over the whole globe, baby. Indi Hartwell, Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, Duke Hudson, Delta.”