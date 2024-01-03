wrestling / News
Grayson Waller Says Getting On Wrestlemania 40 Card Is His Goal
In an interview with The Collection (via Wrestling Inc), Grayson Waller commented on his goals for Wrestlemania 40 and said that he is hoping to make the card somehow.
He said: “I think the roster in WWE right now is stacked, like from top to bottom it’s kind of crazy. When you look at the SmackDown roster, which I’m a part of, you’ve got Roman Reigns, who’s the champion and sometimes he’s not even there, but those shows are still stacked. So, for me, personally, it’s not about a person for WrestleMania 40, it’s more about being on that card. I got to attend last year with NXT, we were up in the box and watching it, and I told myself — I was sitting with Carmelo Hayes, at the time we were kind of a little bit closer friends, and I said to him, ‘This is us next year.’ And we both had that same vibe. So for me, personally, it’s all about getting on WrestleMania and being on that card I don’t care who’s across from me type of thing.“