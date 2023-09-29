Grayson Waller Predicts Victory if WWE Gives Him a Home-Field Title Bout

In a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, Grayson Waller was asked who he would choose as an opponent in next year’s WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth (per Fightful). Waller responded that he didn’t have a particular candidate in mind as long as they were the best in the company and there was a title on the line. The wrestler noted he has yet to claim a championship at WWE and promised that he would do so if given the opportunity on his home turf. You can find a highlight from Waller and watch the complete interview below.

On his opponent of choice for Elimination Chamber: “To me, there isn’t a person for this answer. For me, it’s about the moment. One thing I haven’t done in WWE is win a championship. My whole time in NXT, I had opportunities, I just couldn’t succeed. This is a situation where, if you give me a championship match in front of my home crowd, I’m not losing. I’m bringing out that golden shoey, I’m doing that golden shoey in front of 75,000 people in Perth. To me, it doesn’t matter who the champion is, whether it’s the United States Champion, the World Champion, whatever it is, that’s what I want. I want the biggest test of my career, I want to be put in there against the best. I don’t care who it is. I want the best, I want them across the ring, I want to prove myself in front of my friends and family.”