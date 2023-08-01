Grayson Waller Takes Aim At WWE United States Championship

In a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Grayson Waller named his current title belt target while he’s at SmackDown (via Fightful). Waller name-dropped both Santos Escobar and Austin Theory while detailing his ambitions to claim the WWE United States Champion title belt. You can find a highlight from Waller and watch the full interview below.

On what he’s planning on pursuing at SmackDown: “A lot. There’s a lot. I’ve done some big things in my career in the WWE. I’ve almost done it all, but the one thing I haven’t done yet is win a championship. So I think it’s time that I need to change that up, and the one that I’m looking at is the United States Championship. I think that’s a championship with a lot of history, a lot of big names have won that, and I’m looking at that division, and I’m just like, it’s missing something. I think it’s missing Grayson Waller. I had my opportunity in a four-way. Santos stole that match from me. So whether it’s Santos Escobar or Austin Theory, it doesn’t matter. I think you’re gonna see Grayson Waller with that United States Championship very soon.”