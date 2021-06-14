Great American Bash Episode of NXT Set For Next Month

The first NXT of July will be the 2021 Great American Bash. WWE announced at NXT Takeover: In Your House that the July 6th episode will be themed around the classic PPV name.

This marks the second year in a row that the Bash will be used as an NXT theme. Last year saw the Bash take place over two nights on July 1st and 9th, which saw Keith Lee defeat Adam Cole to claim the NXT Championship.