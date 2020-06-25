Great American Bash-Themed NXT Will Now Take Place Over Two Weeks

– As previously reported, WWE recently announced that next week’s NXT will have a Great American Bash theme. WWE has now announced that the Great American Bash theme will now take place over the course of the next two weeks, instead of just one.

Now, it will featured on the July 1 and July 8 episodes for NXT on the USA Network. The July 8th episode will feature the previously announced Winner Take All Match between champs Adam Cole and Keith Lee. You can view the full announcement below: