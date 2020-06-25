wrestling / News
Great American Bash-Themed NXT Will Now Take Place Over Two Weeks
– As previously reported, WWE recently announced that next week’s NXT will have a Great American Bash theme. WWE has now announced that the Great American Bash theme will now take place over the course of the next two weeks, instead of just one.
Now, it will featured on the July 1 and July 8 episodes for NXT on the USA Network. The July 8th episode will feature the previously announced Winner Take All Match between champs Adam Cole and Keith Lee. You can view the full announcement below:
The Great American Bash returns on NXT beginning next week
The Great American Bash is coming to NXT, taking place over the next two weeks on USA Network.
The proud sports-entertainment tradition is back, this time under the black-and-gold banner. Dating back to 1985, the event was rekindled in the aughts and now returns once more with NXT’s top Superstars looking to leave their mark on its storied history.
As part of the event on July 8, NXT Champion Adam Cole will take on North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner Take All Match.
Three matchups are already set for next week as well, including NXT’s first-ever Strap Match taking place between Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong. Additionally, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, while Rhea Ripley will face Aliyah & Robert Stone in a Handicap Match where The Nightmare has agreed to join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses.
Don’t miss The Great American Bash on NXT beginning next Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!
