Great Muta Says He’s Been Contacted About Defending GHC Heavyweight Title in Impact

The Great Muta is Pro Wrestling NOAH’s new GHC Heavyweight Champion, and he says he’s been contacted about defending the title in Impact Wrestling. As reported on Friday, Muta won the title at Destination 2021: Back to Budokan. In a post-event press conference, he said that he’s been messaged about defending the title in Impact:

“You know, I got an [email] about defending it in America. Impact, was it? I don’t know. There’s been a few talks for a title match in America. Well, as of today, I just signed a contract with NOAH. I’d like to take it overseas. Not just America, but even places like Taiwan. I’m confident of my drawing abilities there. It would be great to have a title match there.”

Impact is currently working with AEW and NJPW in a cross-promotional deal, with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and David Finlay coming to the company as announced at No Surrender.