Great-O-Khan and Shingo Takagi Choose Stipulations For KOPW Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Great-O-Khan and provisional champion Shingo Takagi chose their stipulations for their upcoming KOPW match. That match happens on January 22 at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya.
Great-O-Khan chose an MMA bout, in which both wrestlers will wear gi and the match can only end in KO, TKO or submission. If is stipulation wins the fan vote, Takagi’s IWGP World title shot will also be on the line.
Takagi chose a 30 count pinfall match, in which the first to get a total of 30 counts wins.
