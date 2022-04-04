Great-O-Khan Honored With Letter Of Appreciation After Saving Girl From Being Abducted

NJPW star Great-O-Khan has received a letter of appreciation sent by police in the Nakahara Ward of Japan according to Tokyo Sports. He allegedly stopped a drunk 61-year-old man from attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl. Here is what Great-O-Khan told TV Asahi about the incident, per Tokyo Sports:

“Don’t do such a big deal. It happened to happen near me. It’s something I do every day to take down a man. Instead, the little child looked at me and said, ‘Help.’ […] New Japan Pro-Wrestling has the rules of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and society has the rules of society. I am fighting after observing my rules. This time, I followed the rules of society and kept my justice. Until then, my way of life will not change. I will continue to slaughter wrestlers from tomorrow, and if anyone asks for help, I will generously lend a hand, because it will expand the territory of the empire. I wouldn’t be a person who would normally give my name, and I wouldn’t receive it, but I thought that if I received it, I would spread the awareness of crime prevention, so I decided to ask for it. It would be more valuable than a championship belt.”