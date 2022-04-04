wrestling / News
Great-O-Khan Honored With Letter Of Appreciation After Saving Girl From Being Abducted
NJPW star Great-O-Khan has received a letter of appreciation sent by police in the Nakahara Ward of Japan according to Tokyo Sports. He allegedly stopped a drunk 61-year-old man from attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl. Here is what Great-O-Khan told TV Asahi about the incident, per Tokyo Sports:
“Don’t do such a big deal. It happened to happen near me. It’s something I do every day to take down a man. Instead, the little child looked at me and said, ‘Help.’ […] New Japan Pro-Wrestling has the rules of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and society has the rules of society. I am fighting after observing my rules. This time, I followed the rules of society and kept my justice. Until then, my way of life will not change. I will continue to slaughter wrestlers from tomorrow, and if anyone asks for help, I will generously lend a hand, because it will expand the territory of the empire. I wouldn’t be a person who would normally give my name, and I wouldn’t receive it, but I thought that if I received it, I would spread the awareness of crime prevention, so I decided to ask for it. It would be more valuable than a championship belt.”
【女児救ったグレート‐O‐カーン選手 警察が感謝状】https://t.co/Ot1mvlhmOh
川崎市の武蔵小杉駅で酒に酔った男性に絡まれていた小学生の女の子を助けたとして、人気プロレスラーに感謝状が贈られることになりました。#テレ朝news
— テレ朝news (@tv_asahi_news) April 4, 2022
