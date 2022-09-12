Great-O-Khan On What United Empire Achieved In G1 Climax 32, Memories Of His Time In the UK

Great-O-Khan shared his thoughts on the United Empire’s run in this year’s G1 Climax plus more during a recent interview. O-Khan spoke with WrestleInn for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On the results of the G1 Climax 32: “The results were disappointing but our matches were highly regarded, and we felt that the fans were clamoring for both us and Ospreay to win. That is an achievement in itself.”

On if he has his sights set on singles titles in the immediate future: “We do not seek championships, championships come to us. Should the champions beg us to challenge for these things, then so be it.”

On which STARDOM wrestlers he’d like to see join the United Empire: “We do not seek members. It is up to the wrestlers to plead their cases to us.”

On his memories of his time in the UK while on excursion: “At first, we couldn’t communicate effectively with broken English. But when wrestlers in Portsmouth tried to learn Japanese and tried to understand our English we were grateful. We have an amusing anecdote. One day, we were asked to give lessons on amateur wrestling to students in the Portsmouth dojo. There were over 20 people coming to our session on the first day. But because the lesson was so grueling only two people came on the second day. Many wrestlers invited us to dinner, took us sight-seeing and taught us the proper English manners. Lord Gideon Grey especially has our gratitude. We were glad to see historical architecture like the Tower of London and Glastonbury Abbey where our beloved King Arthur’s grave is. We only have good memories of England.”