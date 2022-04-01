Great-O-Khan Stopped Attempted Abduction Recently

Tokyo Sport reports that NJPW villain Great-O-Khan recently proved himself to be a hero in real life, saving a young girl from an attempted abduction. As a result of his actions, he was given a letter of appreciation by the Nakahara Police Station in Kanagawa Prefecture.

O-khan passed in front of a restroom at JR Musashi Kosugi Station in Kawasaki City at around 8:59 PM on March 29. He saw an intoxicated man harassing the girl and grabbing her shoulders. She told him to stop and then asked for help, so O-Khan grabbed the man with one hand and stopped the incident. The girl’s mother had been in the restroom at the time. He reportedly calmed down the girl by talking about pancakes and telling her he was from NJPW.

The Nakahara Police Station will give him a letter of appreciation on Monday.

O-Khan said of the incident: “Don’t do such a big deal. It happened to happen near me. It’s something I do every day to take down a man. Instead, the little child looked at me and said, ‘Help.’ […] New Japan Pro-Wrestling has the rules of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and society has the rules of society. I am fighting after observing my rules. This time, I followed the rules of society and kept my justice. Until then, my way of life will not change. I will continue to slaughter wrestlers from tomorrow, and if anyone asks for help, I will generously lend a hand, because it will expand the territory of the empire. I wouldn’t be a person who would normally give my name, and I wouldn’t receive it, but I thought that if I received it, I would spread the awareness of crime prevention, so I decided to ask for it. It would be more valuable than a championship belt.“