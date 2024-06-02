wrestling / News
Great-O-Khan and Yuya Uemura Choose Stipulations For Next KOPW Title Match
NJPW has announced that both Great-O-Khan and Yuya Uemura have selected their stipulations for their KOPW title match at Dominion. The event happens on June 9 in Osaka, Japan.
Uemura picked Storm Catch Rules, which means that there is a fifteen minute time limit and only two breaks are allowed.
Meanwhile, Khan wants a two-out-of-three falls Catch Rules match with a 61-minute time limit.
In both cases, there will be no strikes allowed. Matches will be grapples and submissions only. You can vote in the poll below.
Dominion#KOPW2024 poll!
6/9 Osaka!
Yuya Uemura- Storm Catch Rules
15 minute limit, only two rope breaks allowed!
Great-O-Khan- 2/3 Falls Catch Rules with a 61 minute limit!
Both rules have no strikes, grapples & submissions only
Which do you want to see?#njpw #njSG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 1, 2024