Great-O-Khan and Yuya Uemura Choose Stipulations For Next KOPW Title Match

NJPW has announced that both Great-O-Khan and Yuya Uemura have selected their stipulations for their KOPW title match at Dominion. The event happens on June 9 in Osaka, Japan.

Uemura picked Storm Catch Rules, which means that there is a fifteen minute time limit and only two breaks are allowed.

Meanwhile, Khan wants a two-out-of-three falls Catch Rules match with a 61-minute time limit.

In both cases, there will be no strikes allowed. Matches will be grapples and submissions only. You can vote in the poll below.