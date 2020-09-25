wrestling / News
Various News: Greatest Death Before Dishonor Moments, Kylie Rae Reacts To Facing Alex Shelley , JTG Added To Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
September 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor released a new video on its YouTube channel looking at the eight greatest Death Before Dishonor moments. You can watch the video below.
– It was announced that Kylie Rae will take on Alex Shelley at Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps 16 event after Rae’s original opponent, Alex Zayne, noted that he has decided to self-quarantine. Rae took to Twitter to react to the switch.
Real life.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gApQ9eetwq
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) September 25, 2020
-JTG will be at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, with Janela announcing the news on Twitter.
10/10 @Jtg1284 ENTERS THE CLUSTERFUCK! @GCWrestling_ @collective2020 #JJSB4 pic.twitter.com/tSMWt2a6eA
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 25, 2020
