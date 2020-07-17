Various News: Greatest ROH Rivalries, Peanut Butter Falcon Set for Hulu, MLW Underground Lineup

– The Peanut Butter Falcon, which features Mick Foley and Jake Roberts, is set to begin streaming on Hulu on August 6th. The movie is about a man with Down’s Syndrome who pursues his dream of becoming a wrestler.

– 8 greatest rivalries in ROH history.

– Rob Terry, who had a run with Impact Wrestling and WWE developmental, is part of a new bodybuilding documentary called Generation Iron: Natty 4 Life which is due out on July 31st.

– Here is the lineup for tomorrow’s MLW Underground:

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn in a World Heavyweight Title Fight

* Terry Funk vs. Chris Candido with Tammy Sytch in a No DQ match

* Dr. Death Steve Williams and his new protege PJ Friedman in action

* Appearances by Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, Raven, Fuego Guerrera, Bill Alfonso, La Parka and more.