Greektown Wrestling In London Results 10.16.2022: Greektown Championship & More
The Greektown London event was held by Greektown Wrestling on October 16 in London, ON. You can find the complete results (via Mike Wood) and some highlights below.
*Bhupinder Gujjar def. Zach Nystrom
*Seleziya Sparx def. PUF
*Jody Threat def. Gisele Shaw
*Tyler Tirva def. Space Monkey
*Jock Samson & Halal Beefcake def. The League (Trent Gibson & The Mane Event)
*Big Bill Collier def. Son of Jason
*Sonny Kiss (w/ Trent Gibson) def. Cody Deaner
*Greektown Championship Hardcore Match: Channing Decker (w/ Bill Alfonso) def. Brian Pilman Jr.
Good old fashioned shenanigans. @FlyinBrianJr @Channing_Decker #GreektownWrestling pic.twitter.com/pe0o0maG7C
— dannyjames (@WSofD) October 17, 2022
.@SonnyKissXO breaks out the fisticuffs w/ @CodyDeaner #GREEKTOWNWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/IgO5dOtIcd
— dannyjames (@WSofD) October 17, 2022
When it's Sunday evening, but Mr Saturday night still folds you in half. @PWSpaceMonkey#GREEKTOWNWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/nH7xPVL8lh
— dannyjames (@WSofD) October 17, 2022
Mule kick or heel turn…?@GiseleShaw08 @JodyThreat #GREEKTOWNWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Jz4Dekh9rY
— dannyjames (@WSofD) October 16, 2022
