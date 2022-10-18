Greektown Wrestling In London Results 10.16.2022: Greektown Championship & More

The Greektown London event was held by Greektown Wrestling on October 16 in London, ON. You can find the complete results (via Mike Wood) and some highlights below.

*Bhupinder Gujjar def. Zach Nystrom

*Seleziya Sparx def. PUF

*Jody Threat def. Gisele Shaw

*Tyler Tirva def. Space Monkey

*Jock Samson & Halal Beefcake def. The League (Trent Gibson & The Mane Event)

*Big Bill Collier def. Son of Jason

*Sonny Kiss (w/ Trent Gibson) def. Cody Deaner

*Greektown Championship Hardcore Match: Channing Decker (w/ Bill Alfonso) def. Brian Pilman Jr.