AEW News: Greensboro Coliseum Thanks AEW After Revolution, This Week’s Being the Dark Order

– The Greensboro Coliseum posted to social media thanking AEW following last night’s Revolution PPV. The venue posted to its Instagram account with as picture of Sting, writing:

“What an incredible night! Greensboro Coliseum has been home to so many important moments in sports entertainment history, and last night was one of the most memorable in our 65-year history.

Thank you to @AEW’s talent roster, broadcast team, crew, and management for sharing this iconic moment with us.

Thank you to the fans for packing the house and bringing an unmatched energy with every chant and “WOOOOO!” that rang through the building.

And finally… Thank you, @Stinger!”