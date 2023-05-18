Greg Gagne on What It Was Like to Train Tiffany Stratton

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Greg Gagne recalls training WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Greg Gagne on being asked to train Tiffany Stratton: “She was a handful. A friend of mine asked me, I wasn’t doing anything, ‘Would you train this girl? She wants to be a professional wrestler.’ She had a great background, she [had] five years with the US gymnastics team, and she won first place, and then she went into bodybuilding, first place, set a record in her weight lifting class, and she wanted to wrestle.”

On taking her to a WWE event with the women competing in a ladder match: “I turn to her afterwards and said ‘What’d you think of that tonight?’ And she said ‘I can do that.’ I said, ‘You can’t do that, what do you mean you think you can do that?'”

At last month’s NXT Stand & Deliver event, Stratton competed in a six-woman ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship against Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, and Gigi Dolin. Hartwell won the match.