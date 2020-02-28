Greg Hamilton On Who Came Up With His Intro For Shane McMahon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE announcer Greg Hamilton spoke about his introduction for Shane McMahon and who came up with the idea of doing it. For those who missed it, McMahon would force Hamilton on WWE TV to give him an over-the-top introduction announcing him as the “Best in the World.” Here are highlights:

On his favorite entrance of all time: “I’m gonna give you a very selfish answer. My favorite entrance was AJ Styles when he would stop and point back to me and make me say ‘The Face that Runs the Place.’ That was one of my favorites and then I can’t thank Shane McMahon enough for his ‘Best in the World’ and what that’s done for me. It was stressful but I’m grateful for it. So, AJ Styles and Shane McMahon are top 2 for me.”

On his intro for Shane McMahon: “That all took place at WrestleMania rehearsal. They wanted the Best in the World intro and I’m standing there with Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett. They said to me, ‘Give me the biggest Best in the World you’ve got.’ I don’t think they thought what I was gonna do was that. So I belted out in the middle of an empty Met-Life Stadium ‘Best in the World’ for like 20 seconds. Road Dogg goes, ‘Man! Can you do that tonight?’ And Best in the World was born.”