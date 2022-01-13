wrestling / News
Greg Hamilton Reveals He Was Nearly Killed in Car Accident
Greg Hamilton found himself nearly killed in a recent car accident, the former WWE announcer revealed on social media. Hamilton posted to Instagram to share a photo of his destroyed car, noting that he was hit by a moving truck and got flipped three times into a ditch upside down.
Hamilton noted that the first responder thought they were removing a “body” and noted that the near-death experience has changed his mindset completely. You can see the full post and caption below:
“It’s taken me a while to post this….I should be dead according to every first responder. They thought they were removing a “body”.
Weeks ago, I was hit by a moving truck. Tossed 3 times into a ditch on the side of the road, upside down and left for dead.
I’m alive.
I no longer care about fame, announcing, anything. That person died in that accident. #RIP
But my life is forever changed. I don’t know what’s next….but if you need help in any way, I’m here. I don’t know what’s next for me; I don’t know what I can even do.
But, I do know that if you need support; I can do that.
Japanese culture paints gold on broken pieces to signify repair. I refuse to fold. Let’s paint GOLD.
I’m rehabilitating…..you can too. Mentally and emotionally. Let’s do I t together.”
