Music Producer Gregg Wattenberg Discusses Composing Entrance Themes for Top WWE Superstars Like AJ Styles and Bobby Roode

– Last month, Billboard interviewed music producer Gregg Wattenberg, who has produced some of the entrance themes behind top WWE Superstars. Wattenberg has helped to create the entrance themes for such stars as Bobby Roode, AJ Styles, and more. Below are some highlights.

Wattenberg on the songwriting for the Superstar themes: “They have a very clear vision – this should be more emo, this should be more goth, this should be hard-hitting riff rock. It’s kind of like hit songwriting but for wrestler themes. … There is nuts and bolts with all of this stuff, but if there’s not something magical or sort of emotional connection happening, it’s probably going to sound like you’re a songwriter stuck in a room and told ‘Go write a hit song.'”

Wattenberg on receiving advice from Kevin Dunn and Neil Lawi: “We have overseers say, ‘This is too complicated.’ You’re in an arena – that synthesizer will never be heard! That’s a perspective none of us would have ever had if we didn’t collaborate with them.”

Wattenberg on emotional and magical connections to the entrance music: “If there isn’t some magic happening emotionally, I don’t care how calculated it is. It’s just going to sound like a calculated piece of music. If you look on YouTube [at] any of the Nakamura matches, the audience sings the whole thing.”