Griff Garrison Announces Engagement

– AEW wrestler Griff Garrison, of the Varsity Blondes, announced on his Twitter this week that he’s gotten engaged to his girlfriend. You can view his announcement below.

Garrison wrote, “Wow. Words can’t describe how I truly feel right now. To be able to spend the rest of my life with someone I love is the greatest blessing that I could have ever received. I’m so excited for you to take my last name, I love you.”

On behalf of 411, we offer our congratulations and best wishes to the couple.