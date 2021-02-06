Griff Garrison on Forming Tag Team With Brian Pillman Jr., Who Came Up With ‘Varsity Blondes’

– During a recent episode of Dynamite Download (via Fightful), AEW wrestler Griff Garrison spoke about teaming up with Brian Pillman Jr. and more. Below are some highlights.

Garrison on forming a tag team with Pillman: “We were in the Charlotte airport and were talking. We had met once or twice. We got to talking and he was like, ‘We’re both young and good looking dudes with nice hair. What if we were a tag team?’ S*** you not, the next day when we get down [to Jacksonville], on the board it’s ‘So & So vs. Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison.’ Me, Brian, and Tony Khan came up with the Varsity Blondes name.”

on getting advice from Lance Archer and FTR: “Lance [Archer] is like my mentor. He’s taken me under his wing. He’s always like, ‘Protect yourself this way. You’re a big boy. Protect yourself.’ FTR and Jericho are so freaking good and perfect. FTR are a big help, especially now that me and Brian are the Varsity Blondes and a tag team and that’s my career path right now. They are the best tag team in the world and are so nitpicky about how they put things together and I love that. They want to be perfect and ten times out of ten, they are perfect. I want that.”