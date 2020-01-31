– The following press release was issued announcing live shows for “Grilling JR” and “What Happened When”

“Grilling JR” and “What Happened When” Podcasts Set For A Live, Huntsville Super Show

Hall of Fame announcer, senior advisor for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and the Voice of WrestlingTM, Jim Ross, will be sharing the stage with fellow AEW announcer Tony Schiavone for a rare “Grilling JR” and “What Happened When” live super show at Stand Up Live in Huntsville on Wednesday night, February 5th.

Immediately after AEW’s Dynamite taping, Ross and Schiavone will be joined by their host, and Huntsville’s own Conrad Thompson, who will bring his wildly popular podcasts to life for a night of behind-the-scenes stories, unique perspectives and unfiltered and uncensored commentary spanning across decades of professional wrestling.

“Not only are both JR and Tony icons in wrestling, but lucky for us, they are two of the most entertaining story tellers in the business as well,” said Thompson. “Taking our podcasts to a live show format gives these gentlemen an opportunity to fully open up and let it rip. JR is the gold standard when it comes to announcing, signing talent and developing stars, and Tony was the voice of a wrestling generation who has had a resurgence with AEW, so there will be no limits to where the conversations will take us.”

For more information and to purchase this tickets to this special event, visit: supershowlive.com.