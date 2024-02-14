wrestling / News
Gringo Loco vs. Volador Jr. Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
Gringo Loco and Volador Jr. will do battle at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8. Loco announced on Tuesday that he’ll face Volador at the April 5th show, which is part of GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania weekend.
Also announced for the event are a reunion of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as well as Masato Tanaka & Minoru Suzuki vs. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita.
SOLD OUT SPRING BREAK DREAM MATCH ! ! 2024 IS INSANE ! SEE YALL IN PHILLY! @GCWrestling_ 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RobbRbQXfl
— GringoLoco (@GringoLocoOG) February 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos