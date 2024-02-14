Gringo Loco vs. Volador Jr. Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8

Gringo Loco and Volador Jr. will do battle at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8. Loco announced on Tuesday that he’ll face Volador at the April 5th show, which is part of GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania weekend.

Also announced for the event are a reunion of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as well as Masato Tanaka & Minoru Suzuki vs. Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita.