Gringo Loco vs. Zenshi Set For MLW Kings of Colosseum

Sky combat will be on display as Chicago’s own Gringo Loco fights South American double champion Zenshi tomorrow night in Chicago!

MLW today announced Gringo Loco vs. Zenshi for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

The newly signed Zenshi enters Major League Wrestling as a double champion in South America. Holding the Chile Lucha Libre International All Star Championship for a record 1,965 days (and counting) and Peru’s LWA International Championship, the decorated aerial artist is a perennial main eventer in South America.

Originally from Atlanta, the tecnico luchador relocated a few years ago to South America on a journey of enlightenment. Now calling Santiago, Chile home, Zenshi reemerges in America as a transformed fighter.

Wearing a colorful mask, the high flying luchador is one of South America’s most popular fighting athletes. Thrilling fans and overwhelming opponents with gravity defying attacks such as Salvador Dragon (a running dragonrana from a lunge, sometimes with a bounce handstand) the Michealandbelo (bottom rope 450 Splash) or the Yin & Yang (630 senton from middle turnbuckle), Zenshi is South America’s premier luchador.

The decorated luchador will be tested in his MLW debut as he takes on the veteran Gringo Loco. Loco has competed in Mexico on and off for the last several years. A cunning veteran, this resourceful wrestler mixes aspects of being a rudo and tecnico into his in-ring game.

Referring to himself as the “base god” because of his ability to use his body as a gravitational base to counter his high flying opponents to his advantage, Gringo Loco can go with the best of them.

In what promises to be an international showcase of lucha libre, Gringo Loco looks to represent Chicago with a victory while Zenshi intends on making a triumphant statement in his MLW debut.

Signed thus far for MLW KINGS OF COLOSSEUM in Chicago:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CONTRA Unit)

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & El Hijo de Wagner Jr.

LADDER MATCH FOR WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Hart Foundation (c) vs. The Dynasty

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

UNSANCTIONED TAG TEAM MATCH

Marshall & Ross Von Erich vs. CONTRA Unit’s Simon Gotch & Josef Samael

The Return of Konnan!

MEXICAN DEATH MATCH

Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Mance Warner

MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION:

Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed

Low Ki vs. Ricky Martinez (presented by Salina de la Renta)

THE JIM CORNETTE EXPERIENCE LIVE with Salina De La Renta

REMATCH:

Ace Austin vs. Air Wolf

Gringo Loco vs. Zenshi

Also scheduled to appear:

Konnan • Isaias Velazquez • Ariel Dominguez and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

