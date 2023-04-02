wrestling / News
Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha 2 Results 4.1.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid, More
Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha 2 took place on Saturday night with El Hijo Del Vikingo facing Laredo Kid and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel defeated Bobby Flaco, Jimmy Lloyd, Mago, Shane Mercer and Willie Mack
* Dulce Tormenta defeated Sexy Star
* Aramis, Rey Horus & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez
* Los Macizos defeated La Familia de Tijuana
* Negro Casas defeated Tony Deppen
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Gringo Loco defeated Psycho Clown
* El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Laredo Kid
West Coast Bobby Flaco makes me happy@BobbyFlacoWwa4 #WRLDonLUCHA pic.twitter.com/h0CrUs4pmC
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 2, 2023
@KomandercrMX @AramisLuchador @rey_horus abolish their assailants with their aerial acumen #WRLDonLUCHA pic.twitter.com/YsQhB7f5tc
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 2, 2023
Damian 666 in GCW is long overdue. Hope this isn't the last time. #WRLDonLUCHA pic.twitter.com/4vfNw3d50m
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 2, 2023
Psycho Clown dared to go to the top rope with @GringoLocoOG and he suffered accordingly #WRLDonLUCHA pic.twitter.com/3yYa69F598
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 2, 2023
