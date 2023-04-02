Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha 2 Results 4.1.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid, More

Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha 2 took place on Saturday night with El Hijo Del Vikingo facing Laredo Kid and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel defeated Bobby Flaco, Jimmy Lloyd, Mago, Shane Mercer and Willie Mack

* Dulce Tormenta defeated Sexy Star

* Aramis, Rey Horus & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez

* Los Macizos defeated La Familia de Tijuana

* Negro Casas defeated Tony Deppen

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Gringo Loco defeated Psycho Clown

* El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Laredo Kid

Damian 666 in GCW is long overdue. Hope this isn't the last time. #WRLDonLUCHA pic.twitter.com/4vfNw3d50m — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 2, 2023