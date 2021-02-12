Grizzled Young Veterans Closing Wrestling School in England

The Grizzled Young Veterans have announced that they’re closing their wrestling school in England. James Drake and Zack Gibson posted to Twitter to announce that they’ve decided to close Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling School for the “forseeable” future as they work in the US in NXT amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The two posted from the school’s Twitter account:

“Gutted to have to write this but unfortunately Fighting Spirit is having to close it’s doors for the forseeable. This decision has been made with a very heavy heart. Thank you to everyone who came through our doors, stay safe and keep strong. #TeamFightingSpirit”

The school has been in operation since 2017, but had to deal with several closures and reopenings over the past year due to the pandemic.