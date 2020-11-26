WWE News: Grizzled Young Veterans Comment on NXT Return, JBL Recalls First Match With Undertaker

– The Grizzled Young Veterans made their return on last night’s NXT, and took to social media to comment on it. As reported last night, the team made their return on last night’s show when they attacked Ever-Rise. Zack Gibson and James Drake both posted to Twitter to comment on the return:

The Boys Are Back In Town 🇺🇲 And if the boys wanna fight you better let em 🔜🔥 #nxt pic.twitter.com/6O56IFguJM — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) November 26, 2020

