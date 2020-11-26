wrestling / News

WWE News: Grizzled Young Veterans Comment on NXT Return, JBL Recalls First Match With Undertaker

November 26, 2020
Grizzled Young Veterans NXT

– The Grizzled Young Veterans made their return on last night’s NXT, and took to social media to comment on it. As reported last night, the team made their return on last night’s show when they attacked Ever-Rise. Zack Gibson and James Drake both posted to Twitter to comment on the return:

– WWE posted the following video of JBL remembering his first match with Undertaker on Raw and how it caused him to question his place in WWE:

Grizzled Young Veterans, JBL, NXT, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

