Grizzled Young Veterans On Their Future Plans, Possible WWE Return

The Grizzled Young Veterans are enjoying their time on the indies, and they recently talked about their future plans and more. The team has been working independent shows following their exits from WWE in October, and they spoke with Metro for a new interview. You can see a couple of quotes from Zack Gibson about the team’s future below:

On their future plans: “Without giving too much away, all of them are on the radar. We’re literally just enjoying exploring our options.”

On a possible WWE return: “If this is the end, at least we go out doing what we enjoy doing. But if it works out, we get to circle right back to where we were at before in the first place. Why don’t you just see where we fly first, and then we’ll land somewhere when we’re ready to land.”