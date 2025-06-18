wrestling / News

The Grizzled Young Veterans, Miyu Yamashita, More in Action for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

June 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Miyu Yamashita 6-19-25 Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor confirmed multiple new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The Grizzled Young Veterans Team with The Infantry against The Kingdom and Top Flight. Also, Miyu Yamashita will be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lance Archer vs. Aaron Solo
* Pure Rules: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Marti Belle
* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) and Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) and Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin)
* Miyu Yamashita will be in action
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor) in action

