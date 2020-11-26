wrestling / News

WWE News: Grizzled Young Veterans Return to NXT, Finn Balor Sends Message to Potential Challengers

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Grizzled Young Veterans NXT

– The Grizzled Young Veterans have made their return on tonight’s episode of NXT. James Drake and Zack Gibson returned on tonight’s episode, attacking Ever-Rise before their scheduled match. You can see a clip from the segment below.

This marks the first appearance of the team since February.

– WWE posted the following video of Finn Balor with a message to his potential challengers from tonight’s show:

