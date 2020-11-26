wrestling / News
WWE News: Grizzled Young Veterans Return to NXT, Finn Balor Sends Message to Potential Challengers
November 25, 2020 | Posted by
– The Grizzled Young Veterans have made their return on tonight’s episode of NXT. James Drake and Zack Gibson returned on tonight’s episode, attacking Ever-Rise before their scheduled match. You can see a clip from the segment below.
This marks the first appearance of the team since February.
G-Y-V is B-A-C-K in #WWENXT! 👊 @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/h3mp2KmYtO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2020
– WWE posted the following video of Finn Balor with a message to his potential challengers from tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Survivor Series Producers, Confusing Raw Count Out Moment, NXT Producer
- The Undertaker on How Important Casket Matches Were to His Career, Wanting to Have Worked With The Fiend
- Court Bauer On MJF’s Run With MLW, WWE Being Surprised By His Age, Why MJF Could Be A Wrestling Booker
- Hulk Hogan Says He Knew Vince McMahon Had to Meet Undertaker When They Met on Suburban Commando Set