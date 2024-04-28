Grizzled Young Veterans Says They’re Not Done With AEW Following Collision Debut

The Grizzled Young Veterans made their AEW debut on last night’s Collision and said they are not done with the company. The pair lost to the Acclaimed after a hard-hitting battle and cut a promo for AEW in a digital exclusive.

Zack Gibson said: “Do we look like we want an interview right now? We are Grizzled Young Veterans. Any man and their dog that were watching that match know the better team lost. The only, single solitary reason we lost the match was because of Billy Gunn, a man that wasn’t even supposed to be out there. We have conquered all of Europe and we’re never going to stop.”

James Drake added: “So The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, in fact, the whole AEW roster, this isn’t the last time you’re gonna see the GYV. So remember this, when you see us coming, grit your teeth.”