Grizzled Young Veterans File Trademarks For Their Ring Names

PWInsider reports that both James Drake and Zack Gibson have filed to trademark their ring names, as well as Grizzled Young Veterans and GYV.

The filing for ‘James Drake’ is for:

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

The filings for ‘Zack Gibson’, ‘Grizzled Young Veterans’ and ‘GYV’ are for:

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a sports or a professional athlete; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes