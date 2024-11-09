Grizzled Young Veterans Win NJPW STRONG Openweight Titles at Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Tonight’s NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed saw at least one title change as the Grizzled Young Veterans won tag gold. James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated TMDK’s Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls to win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships, using Grit Your Teeth for the win.

This ends the second reign of TMDK at 153 days, after they won the belts at Dominion on June 9.