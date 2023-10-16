wrestling / News
Various News: When Grizzled Young Vets’ In-Ring Return Came Together, Note On Lance Archer Tweet
– The Grizzled Young Veterans made their return to the ring at Deadlock Pro Wrestling over the weekend, and a new report has details on when it was set. As reported on Sunday, the NXT alumni appeared at DPW Live 3 and defeated the Workhorsemen to earn a shot at the DPW Tag Team Championship.
Fightful Select reports that the appearance was set over a week in advance but was kept very quiet. The two officially exited WWE when their contracts expired late last week.
– Lance Archer got people speculating with a post he made to Twitter earlier this month, writing “I ain’t Fkn goin anywhere!” as you can see below. Fightful Select notes in response to some questions they’ve received that it is not a reference to Archer signing a new AEW contract.
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 4, 2023
