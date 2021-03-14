wrestling / News
Grudge Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Trey Miguel will get his chance for revenge on Sami Callihan this week on Impact Wrestling. Callihan has announced that the two stars will face off in the ring on this Tuesday’s episode, a match stemming from their feud that has been going since Miguel returned in late January.
After he successfully returned as the mystery partner in a multi-tag match where he pinned Callihan, the latter man has targeted Trey for lacking a passion for the business. Callihan even went so far as to visit the school Miguel trained at and assaulting everyone, then manipulating Sam Beale into facing Miguel.
The wait is over.
THIS TUESDAY
8pmEST@IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV
———————#TheDRAW Vs. The Rascal with ZERO PASSION.
———————
You’re all welcome in advance.
I’m going to embarrass and expose @TheTreyMiguel for the PHONY he really is. pic.twitter.com/mtprlGSb9L
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) March 14, 2021
