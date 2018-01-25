Guerrilla Reviewfare: PWG All Star Weekend 13 (Night 1)  

While 2017’s edition of the Battle of Los Angeles wasn’t the unreal success its previous two installments were, there were some incredible highlights. The biggest one being, of course, the Match of the Year candidate between Keith Lee and Donovan Dijak on Night 3. That’s a match that I think lives up to the pre-release hype attached to it, and I’d almost say that it justifies BOLA’s entire price of admission. But given it’s still a fantastic wrestling tournament beyond that, it’s hardly like you won’t find the other matches either. So basically all that exposition to tell you to buy BOLA 2017. Or go look at my reviews of them, but I gave up on people caring about these things ages ago.

However, I highly question the decision to follow it up a month later with an All Star Weekend. PWG has a charm to it that also includes a less-is-more sort of show model. They run shows full of insanity, but they don’t run them to the point where you get burned out on the product. That’s basically the only way they can keep their momentum without over-saturating their own little niche market. I think following a gigantic weekend of BOLA with an almost-equal double-shot is a mistake that PWG rarely makes, and that reflects in their inability to instantly sell out both shows. These shows took place before a lot of people actually SAW BOLA, and once your average PWG onlooker starts losing track, something is wrong. But in a vacuum? Who doesn’t want to see more great PWG wrestling? Complaining can only go so far when what you’re complaining about looks this good on paper. So let’s quit rambling and get into these shows.

We are TAPED from the American Legion in Reseda, CA.

Your hosts are Excalibur and the usual gang… or what’s left of them, I guess.

Flash Morgan Webster vs. Brian Cage

Morgan Webster had a pretty solid debut weekend for PWG at BOLA, coming through with a great babyface performance in his Stage One encounter with Marty Scurll. Even though their early false finish kind of killed the heat for what they did later, I still came away more impressed with Webster than I had in any of my previous encounters with him. And here, he’s put with a fantastic base in in the short notice replacement Brian Cage, so I expect to continue praising him after this is done.

Flash is a very confident man in the earlygoing, only for Cage to just biel him across the ring when they first lock up. Flash starts resorting to his speed and momentum work, hitting Cage with a sweet pop-up Frankensteiner, followed by a swinging guillotine choke! Cage hoists him up for a suplex, but Webster escapes and his a running knee to the face for a 1 count. Imploding senton scores for Flash, but still only gets 1. He hits the Jericho dropkick to the outside, setting up for a Tope Suicida, but Cage catches him in mid-air and F5’s him on the ring apron. Cage brings him into the ring with the Fucking Machine Superplex, before sending Flash to MERCURY with a sick biel. Cage just effortlessly heaves poor Flash up and chucks him back with a trio of German Suplexes for a casual two count. Webster counters a Sunset Flip by DRAGGING WEBSTER UP TO HIS SHOULDERS, but Webster gets a Frankensteiner to wiggle out of it. Webster tries a moonsault press, but uses Cage’s strength against him as he turns it into a Tornado DDT… followed by a Tope Con Hilo! Webster hits a GORGEOUS Swanton to Cage’s back, but only for 2. Flash hits a headbutt… followed BY A HUGE REVERSE RANA! CAGE KICKS OUT! Cage hits a jumping knee of his own and a nasty F5… but WEBSTER KICKS OUT! Flash counters out of Weapon X… but CAGE HOISTS HIM UP FOR A POWERBOMB! HUGE LARIAT! WEBSTER KICKS OUT! STEINER SCREWDRIVER… COUNTERED INTO A VICTORY ROLL! Webster pulls off the upset in 11 minutes. ***1/4 A total barnburner of an opener here, one that heftily exceeded my expectations. They didn’t work this with like, a thousand year story arc or anything, but they stuck to their guns of working the big man/little man formula and it worked like a charm. Webster struck a very entertaining balance between cocky and sympathetic, which made the transition to a more serious match rather seamless. He wasn’t too serious so you kind of wanted to see Cage beat the hell out of him, but he took the beating so well that you were begging for him to get back into it. He took a phenomenal asskicking, as he was willing to let Cage just throw him around at will with some almost hilariously brutal strength displays. There was a good mixture of psychology and archetypal nearfalls down the stretch, so this is about as solid an opening match as you can ask for. Great stuff to kick the weekend off.

Adam Brooks vs. Mark Haskins

Another Australian import like Jonah Rock and Travis Banks, Adam Brooks makes his PWG debut after putting himself on the map with a series of great matches against Will Ospreay in his home country. I won’t pretend to know that much about him, but it’s a step above me not knowing Jonah Rock from a hole in the ground at BOLA. Mark Haskins is… well, Mark Haskins, and it’s hard to have a bad match with the guy so I’m probably in for something good.

Brooks laments Mark Haskins harming his new haircut, which cost $38, the poor bastard. Brooks is very proud of his muscles and wants a test of strength with Haskins, but he suckers the Brit in as he just boots him in the stomach instead and calls him a bitch. Haskins takes a pretty justifiable dislike to that and runs wild on Brooks, only for the Aussie to shitcan him. Haskins battles back and hits his dope ass fake-out Tope Suicida into the crowd. Haskins brings him back into the ring and starts going to work, basically faking out Brooks on everything and working his usually awesome always-moving style. Brooks manages to hit Haskins with the Chris Jericho dropkick on the apron, and he follows Haskins there and just steps on his hair for good measure. Brooks hits a top rope Superplex and an Ushigoroshi for a two count. Brooks follows with a spiking Hanging DDT on Haskins before posturing to the crowd some more. Haskins makes his comeback and springs in for a Star Armbar, but Brooks is too close to the ropes to really make it count. Brooks looks for a Shotgun Dropkick… but HASKINS COUNTERS INTO A MAGNUM DRIVER! Brooks kicks out! Superkick scores, but again only gets 2. Basement Superkick scores for Haskins, and he has the Star Armbar again! Brooks breaks it by raking Haskins’ face and hitting a diving Lungblower for 2. Busaiku Knee scores for Brooks, but only gets 2 again. Brooks tries a Brainbuster, but Haskins telegraphs it… only for Brooks to shitcan him and hit a Lope! He tries something on the apron with Haskins, but Haskins throws him off… oinly for BROOKS TO HIT A SPRINGBOARD DESTROYER ON THE APRON! SWANTON! HASKINS KICKS OUT! Brooks is fed up, so he brings a chair into the ring… but Justin Borden takes it away! Haskins tries to capitalize, but Brooks ripcords him into a low blow! Haskins kicks out! ROLLING SHARPSHOOTER FROM HASKINS! Brooks taps at the 16 minute mark. ***1/4 This match actually reminded me a lot of Sammy Guevara’s debut against Rey Horus back in July. That match scaled back a bit on the crazy moves in lieu of establishing Guevara and Horus as a cocky heel and fiery babyface respectively. They got some stuff in as the minutes waned, but altogether the match was more about personality than it was athletics. There are drawbacks to that depending on the wrestler, especially in the PWG environment. I think Brooks is still a little rough around the edges – much like Guevara – so some of the posturing felt like an overlong stalling tactic to cover up for an underwhelming heat segment. I do appreciate a wrestler trying to be well-rounded though, so that’s not really a “flaw” I’m set on penalizing him for. It helped that his opponent is one of the best natural babyfaces on the planet, as Haskins is so good at working the “never say die” style that it made his comebacks on the arrogant Brooks rather gratifying. I don’t think this match is all the memorable in the grand scheme of things, but I think it accomplished what it was supposed to, which means I give it a favorable rating.

Joey Janela vs. Trevor Lee

Joey Janela made a short-notice debut at BOLA last month, and ended up having one of the best matches of the entire tournament with Sammy Guevara. His bizarrely charming personality and insane ring antics are a perfect fit for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and I think he’s going to be a big star for the promotion if the cards are played right.

Trevor Pearl Harbors poor Joey before the bell, which is something of a specialty of his. He stomps out the Bad Boy and makes Excalibur give him a huge introduction as Janela sells in the corner. Janela flips him off in return before giving him a nasty German into the turnbuckles! He shitcans Trevor before diving out on top of him with a barrage of Tope Suicidas! SWANTON FROM THE TOP TO THE OUTSIDE! Janela gets his shit in, beating up Trevor around the ring, but Lee punts him from the apron to put a stop to that. Trevor hits his gorgeous dropkick, but Joey yells in his face after kicking out at 2. No problem for Trevor though, as he just rakes the Bad Boy’s face until he shuts up, followed by a nasty biel into the second rope. Trevor postures a little too much, and that earns him an upkick and a standing Deep Six from Janela. Bad Boy hits a diving uppercut, and the Kevin Owens wacky Package Sideslam for 2. Joey puts him on the top rope for a super Frankensteiner… rolled right into a Figure Four! Trevor counters out of a Backslide and hits a GORGEOUS DEADLIFT LIGER BOMB, but only gets two. They slightly bungle the big Mushroom Stomp for a 2 count. Lee tries an O’Connor Roll, but Janela rolls through and gets the big upset in 15 minutes. ***1/4 A remarkably different match from what brought Joey janela to the dance, but it ended up working like a charm for what it was. It was worked as your usual archetypal midcard wrestling match, but both men were incredibly good at playing their roles. That sort of match is usually only beneficial of you have a clear face/heel divide, and that’s the thing about Trevor Lee’s matches in PWG. He had a great, fiery babyface to play off of in Joey Janela, and Joey’s comebacks only made the psychology sweeter. Like the previous matchup, not something I’m going to rave about for days to come, but as a rock solid piece of undercard ‘rasslin, there’s not much more you could ask for.

Keith Lee vs. Jonah Rock

Keith Lee has had a year of all years in regards to match quality, so it only makes sense that Jonah Rock’s next appearance would be against a guy who can make him look great. Jonah was a welcome addition to the ranks of hosses in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, so I’m excited to see how he meshes with a guy that’s not Zack Sabre Jr.

We open with a hearty test of strength, with men having their moments of advantage. They go head-to-head with shoulder tackles until Jonah Rock hits an enormous running high cross to take Keith Lee off his feet. Keith pops up and gives the Aussie a GIGANTIC DROPKICK, one of similar impact to the previous high cross. Keith Lee tells Jonah that he’s the best big man in the business and basically just cuts a promo on him mid-match, allowing Jonah to superkick him in the gut and come down on top of him with a senton! Lee hilariously yells that he’s “gotta stop doin’ that shit” as Jonah works him over. Keith explodes and hits a big press slam, followed by a big elbow, but that only gets 2. He backs Rock into the corner and just CLUBS HIM with those nasty Mongolian Chops he does. They both hit the ropes simultaneously, but CRASH AND BURN ON STEREO HIGH CROSSES~! They power back up and STARCH each other with various strikes until Jonah Rock hits a crafty DDT and a DRAGON SUPLEX of all things, but only for 2. Jonah keeps throwing leather at him, but Keith Lee POUNCES HIM INTO THE ROPES! That only gets 2. The way the bottom rope saved at least 3 people’s lives there cannot be overstated. Keith Lee goes up top for a moonsault, but Rock grabs him for a HUGE LIGERBOMB! Jonah heads up top for a D’LO FROG SPLASH! LEE KICKS OUT! Jonah just punches Keith in the face and hits a SICK KICK of all things after avoiding Ground Zero. He tries a senton… but KEITH CATCHES HIM AND ROLLS INTO A DAMN SPIRIT BOMB~! ROCK KICKS OUT! Keith Lee heads to the top rope for something, but Jonah meets him there for A BIG LADS SUPERPLEX~! LEE KICKS OUT!!! DANIELSON KICKS FROM JONAH… GROUND ZERO… COUNTERED INTO AN ELBOW FROM JONAH! BRAINBUSTER FROM JONAH! KEITH KICKS OUT! Jonah heads back to the second rope… BUT KEITH CATCHES HIM AND HITS GROUND ZERO!!!!!! Keith Lee wins a barnburner in 19 minutes. ****1/4 Maybe it’s slipped my mind, but I don’t remember seeing that much in the way of hype for this match… because wow, was this a showstealer if there ever was one. Jonah Rock came off as a legitimately elite big man wrestler in this match, whereas against Zack Sabre, he mostly came off as a generic monster facing off with a technical wizard. That was a very good match to be sure, but Rock’s effort against Keith Lee here did a much more proficient job of highlighting his strengths. He got to throw hands with an equal for 20 minutes, working a fabulously paced match that concluded in the most spectacular way possible with that unbelievable finish. Like, it’s hard to really dive deep into this match on the storytelling end because it’s really surface level, but everything they did on that surface was so unbelievably entertaining that I feel forced to give it a high rating anyway. You had every single big strength spot you could possibly ever want, but with the benefit of perfect timing to make it mean the absolute most. They did a lot, but did it so intelligently that you STILL wanted just a bit more by the end. When you have two wrestlers who can do that so well, sometimes you don’t need a deep psychological story arc to have a truly great match. And if there was ever a match you could call great, it’s this one. Seek it out if you can be bothered.

Flamita vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Rey Horus

Flamita had a bit of an underwhelming debut during BOLA in his losing effort to Ricochet, but clearly showed enough of his insane athletic prowess to earn another pair of bookings. Sammy Guevara had one of the most memorable matches of the weekend with Joey Janela, and Rey Horus ended up having one of the most underrated with fellow luchadore Rey Fenix. So there’s a lot of high-flying talent to be had here, which is an exciting proposition. And with all the pure athletic prowess present here, hopefully we get the advertised wackiness.

Horus strikes first as all three men attempt to tie up, and their opening spot is too wacky and speedy for me to accurately call. It’s pretty nifty stuff though, to be sure. Flamita and Horus turn their collection attention to Guevara, hitting a double dropkick that sends the lone American to the floor. They go after each other until Flamita gets rid of Horus, only to turn around eat a dropkick from a recovered Guevara. Guevara puts the brakes on a potential Satellite DDT, but Horus hits a gorgeous twisting armdrag that sends Guevara to the floor once more. Flamita sends Horus to the floor, but Guevara bridges him out as he hits the ropes… only for Horus to LAUNCH HIM OVER THE TOP ROPE instead, probably giving poor Dave Meltzer a heart attack. Horus follows him out with a TOPE CON HILO! Guevara tries one of his own, but has to put on the brakes and try a Shooting Star instead… only for Flamita to move. Guevara superkicks Horus and postures on a chair, but Flamita RANAS HIM OFF OF THE CHAIR! Flamita heads to the top rope and comes down on both opponents with a SWEET Orihara Moonsault! Flamita gets Guevara into the ring for a two count, and they end up trading Spanish Flies…followed by stereo elbows that send both men crashing down. Horus tries to capitalize by pinning both men, but Flamita and Guevara get shoulders up at two. Horus goes hard on both men with chops, and they both crash and burn after Trio Pump Kicks. Horus wraps Guevara’s legs up for the wackiest spinning Indian Deathlock you’ve ever seen. Flamita gets Horus’ head and twists his neck with his feet, and Guevara gets the ropes to break the submission chain. Horus gives Flamita a Belly-to-Belly onto Guevara in the corner, before GIVING HIM THE SATELLITE DDT! GUEVARA SUPERKICKS HORUS! FAKEOUT MOONSAULT… INTO A STANDING SHOOTING STAR! FLAMITA BREAKS IT WITH A SHOOTING STAR… BUT GUEVARA MOVES AND HITS ONE ON BOTH MEN! HORUS KICKS OUT! What an insane sequence. Educated Curb Stomp scores for Guevara, but Flamita powerbombs him coming off the top rope. He hits a Butterfly Backbreaker and goes up top… only to miss a Phoenix Splash. Guevara superkicks him and hits a 630 to pick up the win in 13 minutes. ***1/2 This is one of those matches that you’d probably see gifs of getting overanalyzed to death on Wreddit or something, but it was a perfectly good bit of Lucha with a really fantastic sequence down the stretch that put everything over the top. You got all the athletics and maneuvering we could possibly want out of this match, and I think it all came together into a pretty great little spotfest. It becomes especially good when you think about the awful Shane Strickland/Jason Cade/Crist stuff we got earlier on in 2017, because there was a smoothness and cohesion to the wackiness here that no one in that crew could possibly achieve. It really makes all the difference in the world, and it gives you another level of appreciation for the talent these men have in the timing department. It’s not for everyone, but it’s still a remarkable 13 minutes of great athletics and hopefully you can at least appreciate that, ya know?

Ricochet vs. WALTER

Ricochet is fresh off of his – admittedly underwhelming – run to winning his second BOLA in four tournaments, while WALTER is still riding off the momentum of his huge year and his super entertaining PWG against Keith Lee at BOLA. This is one of those matches that you don’t get to see WALTER wrestle often since he really isn’t all over the map, so there’s a novelty here I think they can do a good job of exploiting.

Walter just heaves Ricochet down to the mat as he tries to tie up, so he slaps the Austrian instead. Walter doesn’t like that, so he just bumrushes him and beats him down in the corner. Ricochet tries using his trademark flying stuff to get the upperhand… so Walter just stiffens him up with an early chop. Ricochet low bridges Walter to the apron and dropkicks him down to the floor, but the big guy catches him and Powerbombs him on the apron! Ricochet grabs Walter’s jacket and blinds him with it so he can dropkick him in the knee and hit a GORGEOUS Lionsault to finally get him down. Ricochet tries stomping him, but Walter pops up and just mean mugs him. Ricochet recognizes the danger that presents so he kicks him in the knee again and keeps working him over. Standing moonsault scores for Ricochet, but only gets 2. Ricochet foolishly attempts to get Walter up for the Benadryller, but Walter gets out and SHOTGUN DROPKICKS HIM TO THE SHADOW REALM. Good Lord. Ricochet springboards right into a Walter choke, and shakes it off only for Walter to suplex him a couple times for good measure. Ricochet tries springboarding again, so Walter just boots him in the face and sends him crashing to the floor. Walter chops him around the ring until Ricochet moves, and Walter SMASHES HIS HAND on the ringpost! Ricochet uses that to finally hit a Spaceman Dive, and he follows with a Springboard 450 for 2. Walter meets Ricochet up top, but Ricochet slips under and superkicks his knee so he can finally head to the top for a Shooting Star… only to miss and get booted. Ricochet BACKFLIPS to dodge a lariat and hits Walter with a German… but Walter pops up and Yakuza Kicks him! German Suplex… LARIAT FROM WALTER! Ricochet kicks out. Ricochet tries a rollup, but Walter counters into a Sleeper! Ricochet manages to power himself up and breaks it by running Walter’s head into the top turnbuckle. He tries to Benadryller… but WALTER LARIATS HIS LEG! POWERBOMB FROM WALTER! RICOCHET KICKS OUT! SLEEPER! RICOCHET ROLLS HIM UP! Ricochet barely gets out alive at the 17 minute mark. ***3/4 This is the kind of match you would expect out of these two on paper, with the added benefit of some great psychology to boot. Ricochet does the “cocky high flyer who tries to do other stuff” character really well, which means his idiocy and pride tried to get in a strength matchup with Walter. When he tried the Benadryller, it always ended up backfiring on him because he didn’t stay in his lane. It’s just not the right way to approach fighting a huge dude like Walter… but when Ricochet stuck to his guns and used tried and true methods? He ended up the better wrestler as Walter couldn’t adjust to his quickness and explosive speed. That’s why, when Ricochet used his crafty rollup to counter Walter’s choke, he ended up catching him offguard and winning the match. He has the quicker mind, and Walter couldn’t keep up. This kind of storytelling is why Ricochet is such a hot commodity; he’s so damn versatile that he can work just about any sort of match with a high degree of proficiency. And given the big man he had to work with was Walter – who’s one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the planet – this was a recipe for gold from the start. Even though this wasn’t the WALTER match that got the most hype this weekend, it still ended up being great and a fun clash of styles.

PWG Tag Titles: Lucha Brothers © vs. The Chosen Bros

This was a late notice match, with Penta El 0M basically being added after this show failed to sell out immediately, the first PWG show to do so in at least 5 years. It ended up being for the best though as this match has pretty much been building since Pentagon and Fenix won the belts. Cobb and Riddle at this point have been running over their competition all year and were still on tap for NJPW’s World Tag League, although New Japan got scared off by Riddle’s infatuation with marijuana. They replaced him with Michael Elgin though, but all he did was scold a rape victim to blow him or leave him alone. I think they backed the right horse in hindsight.

Riddle and Penta start things off, a sort of redux of their fantastic match at BOLA. They face off with the “Cero Miedo” and “Bro… BRO~!” posturing in a delightful callback. Penta takes off his glove and goes for a Cero Miedo, but Riddle grabs his arm! Fenix sees what’s about to happen and superkicks Riddle, so Cobb comes in and POUNCES HIM INTO THE SKY before all four men eat superkicks. Fenix and Riddle duke it out until Fenix dropkicks him out of the ring, but Fenix turns right into a shitkicking from the Hawaiian Cobb. Cobb alley oops poor Fenix into a back suplex before squishing him with a standing Moonsault, but Penta punts Cobb in the head to break up the pin. Penta and Cobb bungle the up-and-over Backstabber, but it’s shaken off fairly quickly as Riddle blindsides Penta and Gutwrenches him around at will. Fenix tries to save the day as he comes in, and his brother helps him double team the former UFC competitor, ending in a Penta double stomp for a 2 count. Riddle recovers and the Chosen Bros hit a Sidewinder Suplex/Broton combo that Penta breaks up. Penta runs wild with overhand chops on both challengers, but his posturing earns him a knee to the head and a Kick/German double team. This is so much of a sprint that it’s almost impossible to call accurately, but the Lucha Bros do an INSANE double team where Fenix monkey flips his brother into BOTH COBB AND RIDDLE IN THE CORNER. We even get a double WACKY LUCHA SUBMISSION~! on Jeff Cobb. The champs go for stereo Package Piledrivers, but Cobb and Riddle counter out and hit stereo German Suplexes for a two count. All four men tie themselves up on the top rope for what looks like a potentially devastating Tower of Doom, but the front row is spared… until PENTA BACKDROPS FENIX OFF OF THE APRON INTO THE CHOSEN BROS~! That was unbelievable. Penta brings Riddle in the ring, but falls victim to a Fisherman’s Buster for a 2 count, while Fenix runs wild and ends his sprint with a HUGE TOPE CON HILO on Cobb! PACKAGE PILEDRIVER/DOUBLE STOMP! RIDDLE KICKS OUT! DOUBLE BACK SUPLEX FROM COBB! COBB SUPLEXES EVERYONE! DOOMSDAY KNEE! PENTA BREAKS IT! Penta hits a Sling Blade on Riddle for a two count. Riddle meets Penta on the apron and GIVES HIM AN FU ON THE APRON~! COBB COUNTERS A CUTTER INTO THE LAWNDART KNEE! The Chosen Bros win the PWG Tag Titles in 18 minutes! **** I think some people’s mileage will vary on this match given the middle finger it gave to general structure or formula, but it ended up working fabulously in the end. This was a fantastic little sprint that accomplished what I think Fenix and Penta’s match with The Young Bucks earlier this year didn’t quite manage to do. It managed to retain the loose, unbridled feel of Penta and Fenix’s work but also have enough excitement and intensity to make it into a truly memorable package. That match failed because there was no spark to it; it seemed paint by the numbers. This match had a certain vibe to it, and that vibe was capitalized upon with fabulous pacing and a fantastic finish. There was no goofy heat segment, and the match was better for it. None of these men had any qualms about what they wanted to accomplish in this match, so they just went balls to the wall and tried at all costs to win. There’s something to be said for approaching a tag match with a different strategy – and sometimes that backfires – but everything came together here for an immense main event with an exciting finishing stretch. Some may take umbrage with the sloppiness at some points, which is totally fine, but I think as a total package there’s not much more you could have reasonably wanted from this match. The right match, with the right competitors, and the right finish. Not much I can complain about.