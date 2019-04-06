wrestling / News
Guerrillas of Destiny Defeat All Teams In Winner Take All Match At G1 Supercard
You might have missed it due to the crazy situation that interrupted it, but there actually was a tag team title match happening at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard tonight. The Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, defeated PCO & Brody King, The Briscoes, and EVIL & SANADA to not only win the ROH tag team titles (previously held by PCO and King) but retain their IWGP tag team titles. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
