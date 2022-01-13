wrestling / News
Guerrillas of Destiny To Make Impact Wrestling Debut
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) will make their debut for the company later this month. The team will appear at the TV tapings in Fort Lauderdale on January 21-22. The show happens at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines.
#IMPACTonAXSTV comes to Fort Lauderdale January 21-22 and so do #BulletClub members and@njpwglobal stars @Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW!
G.O.D!
Both nights to air on @AXSTV!
January 21: https://t.co/LbQjwIC5uo
January 22: https://t.co/C4bIUa1APa
Combo: https://t.co/9TpBSfnwbS pic.twitter.com/x9znkHUi2o
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2022
