Guerrillas of Destiny To Make Impact Wrestling Debut

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) will make their debut for the company later this month. The team will appear at the TV tapings in Fort Lauderdale on January 21-22. The show happens at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines.

