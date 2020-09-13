wrestling / News

Guerrillas of Destiny vs. ACH & Alex Zayne Set to Headline Next NJPW Strong

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong Guerrillas of Destiny vs. ACH & Alex Zayne

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced on today’s Finish Strong a new main event matchup for next week’s NJPW Strong. It will be ACH and Alex Zayne against the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa). The show will be part of the Road to Lion’s Break Crown. You can view the announcement video below:

NJPW, NJPW Strong

