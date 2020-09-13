wrestling / News
Guerrillas of Destiny vs. ACH & Alex Zayne Set to Headline Next NJPW Strong
September 13, 2020 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced on today’s Finish Strong a new main event matchup for next week’s NJPW Strong. It will be ACH and Alex Zayne against the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa). The show will be part of the Road to Lion’s Break Crown. You can view the announcement video below:
As revealed on Finish STRONG, next week sees #NJPWSTRONG on the road to Lion's Break Crown, with a huge main event!
ACH & Alex Zayne will form a dream tag team, but can they overthrow the dominant GoD?
WATCH: https://t.co/jlhhH9OFXl#njcrown pic.twitter.com/HnWWTGGI2Y
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Says Mandy Rose Is Obsessed With Him
- R-Truth Talks About Trying To Make Brock Lesnar Laugh During RAW Segment
- Matt Cardona Reveals the Value of His WWE Game Payouts Were Drastically Going Down Before His Release
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers