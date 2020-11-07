wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests Set For Tomorrow’s Talking Smack, Murphy Helps Seth Rollins on Smackdown
– WWE has announced the guests for Saturday’s Talking Smack in King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Carmella. WWE announced the guests on Friday night after Rollins and Corbin qualified for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series and Carmella attacked Sasha Banks:
– Speaking of Rollins, he managed to get past Otis to earn a spot on Team Smackdown after Murphy came down and got involved. That left Aalyah none too happy and she confronted Murphy backstage, but Murphy said that he knows what he’s doing and she needs to trust him, stressing that it was for the greater good:
