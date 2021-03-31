WWE News: Guests Set For This Week’s The Bump, WrestleMania Travel Website Launched

– WWE has announced the full lineup of guests for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. It was announced on Tuesday that Trish Stratus, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler will join the previously-announced Carmella, Sami Zayn and The New Day for the show.

The Bump airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on Peacock, the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.

– The Tampa Bay Sports Commission has opened a website for fans coming to the city for WrestleMania 37. You can see the website at the link in the tweet below: