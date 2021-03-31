wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests Set For This Week’s The Bump, WrestleMania Travel Website Launched
– WWE has announced the full lineup of guests for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. It was announced on Tuesday that Trish Stratus, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler will join the previously-announced Carmella, Sami Zayn and The New Day for the show.
The Bump airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on Peacock, the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.
Your #WWERaw TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins return to #WWETheBump tomorrow ahead of their #WrestleMania clash with @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/K1p3s0SAbO
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 30, 2021
Have a nice WEDNESDAY! 🙂@RealMickFoley returns to #WWETheBump tomorrow to discuss #WWEUntold: @EdgeRatedR vs. Mick Foley premiering THIS SUNDAY on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/6qmQUdvh04
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 30, 2021
Former @WWE Intercontinental Champion @SamiZayn will be on #WWETheBump tomorrow as well. pic.twitter.com/iMNOQkxCza
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 30, 2021
– The Tampa Bay Sports Commission has opened a website for fans coming to the city for WrestleMania 37. You can see the website at the link in the tweet below:
#TeamTampaBay is thrilled to be hosting #WrestleMania in our community for the first time ever! Stay up-to-date on the latest event news, purchase tickets and learn how fans can experience all that Tampa Bay has to offer at https://t.co/WNMnq3msZY! ☀️🌴💪 pic.twitter.com/itkyvrIlxz
— Tampa Bay Sports Commission (@SportsTampaBay) March 30, 2021
