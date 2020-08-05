wrestling / News

WWE News: Guests For Tomorrow’s The Bump, Apollo Crews Gets US Title Plates

August 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump

– WWE has revealed all the guest for next week’s episode of The Bump. You can see the full list below:

– WWE also posted video of Apollo Crews getting his title plates on the new WWE United States Championship after last night’s Raw:


WW

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Apollo Crews, The Bump, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading