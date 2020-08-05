wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests For Tomorrow’s The Bump, Apollo Crews Gets US Title Plates
August 4, 2020
– WWE has revealed all the guest for next week’s episode of The Bump. You can see the full list below:
We'll also feature a very special sit-down interview with @bronsonreedwwe and our very own @mckenzienmitch! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/gutpQNAEWX
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 4, 2020
We're getting the details on that Riott Squad moment from #WWERaw… plus SO much more with @RubyRiottWWE! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/eBuOvwpVDC
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 4, 2020
– WWE also posted video of Apollo Crews getting his title plates on the new WWE United States Championship after last night’s Raw:
