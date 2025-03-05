– Guinness World Records acknowledged an unlikely record for WWE Superstar John Cena after he turned heel last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. At the event, after winning the Elimination Chamber, John Cena attacked WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at the order of The Rock.

With the impact of Cena’s heel turn, he now holds the Guinness World Records title for “the longest WWE Face run before turning heel.” Cena previously held the Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

With his win at Elimination Chamber, John Cena is currently slated to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will be held on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.